TPG, Piramal looking to exit Shriram Capital

Private equity firm TPG Capital and Piramal Enterprises Ltd. are looking to exit Shriram Capital Ltd., the latter said on Tuesday.

“Both PEL and TPG are evaluating the feasibility of selling their respective shareholding in SCL,” Shriram Capital said in a statement.

‘Long-term strategy’

The company said it understood that PEL’s evaluation of exit from SCL was a part of its long-term strategy to fund growth of its financial services business, while TPG’s evaluation of an exit from SCL was consistent with its investment review practices.

“If and when definitive documents for such a transaction are executed, appropriate disclosures will be made in accordance with applicable laws,” it added.

Piramal had acquired 20% stake in Shriram Capital, the financial services arm of the Shriram Group, in 2014 for ₹2,014 crore.

Earlier this month, the company sold 9.96% stake in Shriram Transport Finance in a secondary market deal.

D.V. Ravi, managing director at Shriram Capital and a managing trustee for Shriram Ownership Trust (SOT), said Shriram Group enterprises would be managed and governed by the trust, going forward.