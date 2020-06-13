Business

TPG, L Catterton to buy stake in Jio Platforms

Global alternative assets firm TPG has agreed to invest ₹4,546.80 crore in Jio Platforms Limited for a 0.93% equity stake in the company at an equity value of ₹4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 lakh crore.

L Catterton, one of the world’s largest consumer focused private equity firms has agreed to invest ₹1,894.50 crore in Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Platforms Limited to buy 0.39% equity stake.

With these investments, Jio Platforms has raised ₹1,04,326.95 crore from leading global investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, and ADIA since April 22, 2020.

