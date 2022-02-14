TPG-backed Asia Healthcare Holdings raises $170 mn from Singapore’s GIC

Bengaluru

Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), a specialty healthcare delivery platform backed by California-based private equity player TPG Growth, has signed definitive documentation to raise a $170 million investment from Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC.

The investment is one of the largest in the single specialty healthcare services sector in India, AHH said in a release on Monday.

GIC’s partnership with TPG would help AHH add more healthcare enterprises under its network. To date, AHH has invested approximately $200 million across single specialty healthcare enterprises in Oncology, Mother and Childcare, and Fertility, AHH said in the statement.

Vishal Bali, executive chairman of AHH said, “At AHH, from Cancer Treatment Services International to Motherhood and Nova IVF, our platform has built a strong record of turning niche single specialty providers into market leaders in a short time. We continue to see significant opportunity to add other specialty areas, and pathology diagnostics to the AHH platform.”

“The investment fits well with our strategy of investing in secular growth businesses in India and making quality healthcare more available and affordable,” said Pankaj Sood, Head of Direct Investments, India and Africa for GIC.

AHH was launched in 2016 with the acquisition of Cancer Treatment Services International (CTSI), and currently has a network of hospitals across all its operating categories.