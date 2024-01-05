TPEM unveils pure EV architecture acti.ev, opens bookings for Punch.ev

January 05, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Motors Ltd. subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) has introduced its first advanced Pure EV architecture--acti.ev (pronounced as active)--that will underpin future products from the company’s portfolio.

Punch.ev will be the first product based on this Pure Electric Architecture, which will spawn a variety of products with multiple body styles and sizes, the company said in a statement. Now Punch.ev can be booked at Tata Motors showrooms authorized for EV sales or Tata.ev stores. Bookings can also be made online.

Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “This architecture has been meticulously designed to enable class leading efficiencies, maximizing space, battery capacity and enhancing the overall driving experience.”

“acti.ev is a global ready, future-facing pure electric architecture that enables the implementation of software oriented features, ensuring that our vehicles are not only technologically advanced but also future-proof,” he added.

