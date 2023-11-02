TPEM, JLR sign MoU for licensing of EMA platform for development of former’s premium EVs

November 02, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEM) and Jaguar Land Rover Plc (JLR), both 100% subsidiaries of Tata Motors LtdTML), have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the licensing of JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform for a royalty fee (including electrical architecture, electric drive unit, battery pack and manufacturing know-hows) for the development of TPEM’s ‘premium pure electric’ vehicles series ‘Avinya’ on the EMA platform.

TPEM and JLR will also enter into an Engineering Services Agreement (ESA) to support TPEM’s change content requirements for the first vehicle development, Tata Motors said in a statement.

“JLR’s EMA platform will underpin JLR’s next generation of ‘pure electric’ mid-sized SUVs for international markets, to be launched from 2025 onwards. The platform is optimised for native BEV proportions to maximise interior space, comfort and vision along with advanced electrical and electronic (E&E) architecture, connectivity, software and feature over the air capability,” it said.

“The EMA will have a highly integrated propulsion system (cell to pack battery technology, battery management and charging system) to deliver world class vehicle efficiency and range,” it added.

The ‘Avinya’ concept was first showcased in 2022.

Anand Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer and Head HV Programmes, TPEM, said, “Avinya stands for ‘Innovation’ and represents our vision for a new paradigm in personal mobility. Being built on an architecture that is equipped with the latest advances in new age technology, software and artificial intelligence.”

“Avinya will spawn a new breed of world class EVs, with global standards in efficiency and range. We are delighted to collaborate on the EMA platform with JLR for actualizing this vision,” he added.

Thomas Mueller, Executive Director, Product Engineering, JLR, said, “This partnership is a further example of great collaboration within the Tata Group, to share value, knowledge and deliver synergies”.

“The access to JLR’s EMA platform, will help accelerate TPEM’s entry into the high-end EV segment while reducing development cycle time and costs,” Tata Motors said.

“JLR’s advanced E&E architecture is capable of going to L2+ autonomy with all advanced connectivity, comfort and convenience features. Further, it will accelerate TPEM’s adoption of Software Over the Air (SOTA), Features Over the Air (FOTA), safety (5-star EuroNCAP) and ultrafast charging technologies for high performance vehicles,” it added.