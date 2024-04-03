GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Toyota unveils Urban Cruiser Taisor at prices starting ₹7.73 lakh

Company makes re-entry into A- segment SUVs

April 03, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
From left: Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, TKM; Masakazu Yoshimura, MD and CEO, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) and Regional CEO, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC); Manasi Tata, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) and Toyota Kirloskar Auto parts (TKAP), and Tadashi Asazuma, Deputy Managing Director – Sales-Service-Used Car TKM & Lexus

From left: Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, TKM; Masakazu Yoshimura, MD and CEO, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) and Regional CEO, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC); Manasi Tata, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) and Toyota Kirloskar Auto parts (TKAP), and Tadashi Asazuma, Deputy Managing Director – Sales-Service-Used Car TKM & Lexus

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday introduced the All-New Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, making a re-entry into A- segment SUVs. The vehicle is available in 1.0L Turbo option in six variants at a starting price of ₹10.55 lakh (ex showroom), and 1.2L Petrol option at a starting price of ₹7.73 lakh (ex showroom) in six variants. It will also be available in E-CNG option. Bookings opened on Wednesday and deliveries will start from May 2024. The vehicle is manufactured at Suzuki’s plant in Gujarat as part of Toyota’s global alliance with Suzuki. 

Masakazu Yoshimura, MD and CEO of Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Regional CEO at Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) said, “The Indian market has always been of paramount importance to us, both in terms of product offerings and introduction of advanced technologies.” “This emphasis was further underpinned by the recent creation of a new region where the Indian market plays an even more crucial role acting as the hub of the new India, Middle East, East Asia and Oceania Region,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.