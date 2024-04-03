Toyota unveils Urban Cruiser Taisor at prices starting ₹7.73 lakh

April 03, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MUMBAI

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday introduced the All-New Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, making a re-entry into A- segment SUVs. The vehicle is available in 1.0L Turbo option in six variants at a starting price of ₹10.55 lakh (ex showroom), and 1.2L Petrol option at a starting price of ₹7.73 lakh (ex showroom) in six variants. It will also be available in E-CNG option. Bookings opened on Wednesday and deliveries will start from May 2024. The vehicle is manufactured at Suzuki’s plant in Gujarat as part of Toyota’s global alliance with Suzuki.

Masakazu Yoshimura, MD and CEO of Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Regional CEO at Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) said, “The Indian market has always been of paramount importance to us, both in terms of product offerings and introduction of advanced technologies.” “This emphasis was further underpinned by the recent creation of a new region where the Indian market plays an even more crucial role acting as the hub of the new India, Middle East, East Asia and Oceania Region,” he said.