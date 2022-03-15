Business

Toyota unveils Glanza at ₹6.39 lakh

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. (TKML) announced the roll-out of its entry-level hatchback car all new Toyota Glanza priced at ₹6.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

“It is loaded with advanced connected features to attract modern and tech-savvy customers in the age group of 20-35. We have been receiving good number of bookings. The deliveries of the 5-seater hatchback, being produced at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant, will happen in a week,” said B. Padmanabha, vice president sales and service.

Asserting that it was the most affordable offering in the entry-level segment, he said it would compete with the likes of Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It is priced between ₹6,39 lakh and ₹9.69 lakh.

The car was introduced at a virtual event in the presence of TKM executive vice president, sales and customer service, Tadashi Asazuma and Atul Sood, associate vice-president, sales and strategic marketing.

The updated Glanza comes with a powerful yet fuel-efficient 'K-Series Engine' in manual and automatic transmissions. The petrol vehicle is expected to give a mileage of 23 km per litre. It comes fitted with six airbags, antilock braking system with electronic brake force. It has a engine capacity of 1197cc. The car will be available in five colours, he said.

Mr. Asazuma said: “The advanced connected technology used in the new Glanza is Toyota’s home-grown technology- Toyota i-Connect, which can be enabled through a smartphone or a smartwatch and is fully loaded with 45-plus features.”


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2022 7:27:13 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/toyota-unveils-glanza-at-639-lakh/article65227142.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY