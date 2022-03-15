Toyota unveils Glanza at ₹6.39 lakh
The updated Glanza comes with a ‘powerful yet fuel-efficient’ ‘K-Series Engine’
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. (TKML) announced the roll-out of its entry-level hatchback car all new Toyota Glanza priced at ₹6.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
“It is loaded with advanced connected features to attract modern and tech-savvy customers in the age group of 20-35. We have been receiving good number of bookings. The deliveries of the 5-seater hatchback, being produced at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant, will happen in a week,” said B. Padmanabha, vice president sales and service.
Asserting that it was the most affordable offering in the entry-level segment, he said it would compete with the likes of Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It is priced between ₹6,39 lakh and ₹9.69 lakh.
The car was introduced at a virtual event in the presence of TKM executive vice president, sales and customer service, Tadashi Asazuma and Atul Sood, associate vice-president, sales and strategic marketing.
The updated Glanza comes with a powerful yet fuel-efficient 'K-Series Engine' in manual and automatic transmissions. The petrol vehicle is expected to give a mileage of 23 km per litre. It comes fitted with six airbags, antilock braking system with electronic brake force. It has a engine capacity of 1197cc. The car will be available in five colours, he said.
Mr. Asazuma said: “The advanced connected technology used in the new Glanza is Toyota’s home-grown technology- Toyota i-Connect, which can be enabled through a smartphone or a smartwatch and is fully loaded with 45-plus features.”
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.