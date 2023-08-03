Toyota unveils full hybrid EV Vellfire; price starts at ₹1.2 crore

August 03, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) unveiled its all-new Vellfire, a self-charging strong hybrid EV in India on Wednesday.

The new Vellfire is designed to offer powerful performance at low fuel consumption, with studies showing such models could run 40% of distance and 60% of time in electric or zero emission mode with engine off, TKM said in a statement. The Hi trim version is priced at ₹1.2 crore (ex-showroom) and VIP Executive Lounge variant costs ₹1.3 crore.

Atul Sood, Vice President – Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “The new launch will further elevate the positive demand for the Vellfire Brand in India. We are taking every effort to maximise the supply. Deliveries are expected to commence from November 2023.”

The new Vellfire would be available in Platinum Pearl White, Jet Black and Precious Metal with three different interior colours including Sunset Brown, Neutral Beige and Black. As per data shared by TKM, the latest edition of Vellfire features a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder DOHC (Double Overhead Camshaft) engine. It also offers maximum power output of 142 kW (@ 6,000 rpm) and a maximum torque of 240 Nm @ 4,300-4,500 rpm and claims fuel efficiency of 19.28 km per litre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicle is equipped with over 60 connected features such as remote door lock/unlock, air conditioning, emergency services, vehicle diagnostics, and driver monitoring alerts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.