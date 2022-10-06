Toyota to resume sale of first mass-produced EV after recall

Toyota recalled 2,700 bZ4X sports utility vehicles globally in June, less than two months after it was first rolled out

Reuters TOKYO
October 06, 2022 13:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota Motor Corporation’s bZ Compact SUV is pictured after a briefing on the company’s strategies on battery EVs in Tokyo, Japan, December 14, 2021. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Toyota Motor Corp will soon resume selling its first mass-produced electric vehicle, which it had recalled due to a risk the wheels could come loose, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota, a relative latecomer to the EV market, recalled 2,700 bZ4X sports utility vehicles globally in June, less than two months after it was first rolled out.

The automaker will submit measures to fix the problem to Japan's transport ministry on Thursday, the sources said, declining to be identified as the information has not been made public.

A Toyota spokesperson declined to comment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The SUV was recalled because sharp turns and sudden braking could cause a hub bolt to loosen, raising the risk of a wheel coming off the vehicle.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Subaru Corp was also forced to recall its first all-electric vehicle jointly developed with Toyota, the Solterra, for the same reason.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
business (general)
automobile

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app