Toyota to offer compact SUV Urban Cruiser

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday announced its entry into the compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment with ‘Urban Cruiser’ that will be unveiled during the upcoming festive season. The new vehicle will compete with Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza, on whose platform it is based, besides Hyundai’s Venue, Tata Motors’ Nexon.

“TKM has always endeavoured to fulfil the aspirations of its customers with timely introduction of new products and the Toyota Urban Cruiser is another such effort to satisfy the evolving customer needs,” Naveen Soni, senior VP, Sales and Services, said.

