Toyota reopens booking for Innova Hycross ZX & ZX (O) grades

Updated - August 02, 2024 09:12 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 09:11 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

  Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the re-opening of bookings for the Innova Hycross ZX & ZX (O) models, effective August 1. Owing to the high-demand situation, the bookings for the top-end grades were put on hold temporarily. “During this period, bookings for other grades of the Innova Hycross, both hybrid and gasoline, continued unabated. With the streamlining and enhanced supply, the waiting period has been reduced & the bookings of Innova Hycross top end grades has commenced,” the company said in a statement.   Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “The re-opening of booking for top-end grades of the Innova Hycross, ZX and ZX (O) reflects our commitment to provide access to our varied product choices to cater to the customer desires.” 

