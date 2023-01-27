ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota opens booking for Innova Crysta Diesel

January 27, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Benglauru

The Hindu Bureau

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday announced the opening of bookings for its New Innova Crysta Diesel for ₹50,000.

The New Innova Crysta now comes with an enhanced front fascia that has been designed keeping in mind the specific preferences for a rugged and robust appearance, thereby meeting the requirements of Indian families, Businessmen, Corporates and Fleet owners, as per a company statement.

Atul Sood, Vice-President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said the iconic Innova’s journey in India has been dotted with milestones since its launch in 2005.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

New Innova Crysta is available in four grades G, GX, VX & ZX and in five colors – White Pearl Crystal Shine, Superwhite, Silver, Attitude Black and Avant Garde Bronze.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US