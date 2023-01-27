Toyota opens booking for Innova Crysta Diesel

January 27, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Benglauru

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday announced the opening of bookings for its New Innova Crysta Diesel for ₹50,000.

The New Innova Crysta now comes with an enhanced front fascia that has been designed keeping in mind the specific preferences for a rugged and robust appearance, thereby meeting the requirements of Indian families, Businessmen, Corporates and Fleet owners, as per a company statement.

Atul Sood, Vice-President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said the iconic Innova’s journey in India has been dotted with milestones since its launch in 2005.

New Innova Crysta is available in four grades G, GX, VX & ZX and in five colors – White Pearl Crystal Shine, Superwhite, Silver, Attitude Black and Avant Garde Bronze.