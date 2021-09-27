Toyota Kirloskar Motor to discontinue Yaris sedan

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced discontinuation of its Yaris sedan in India from Monday, September 27, 2021.

The company said it will continue to cater to the needs of all Yaris customers through its dealer service outlets across the country, while also promising availability of genuine spare parts for at least the next 10 years for the discontinued model.

“This move is a part of Toyota’s product strategy to continue to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings,” TKM said in a statement.

It further added that preparations are underway to launch new Toyota models in the coming new year 2022 to serve customers.

“We thank all our customers for their support and placing their trust in the brand. We would like to continue to serve such customers with other current offerings and preparations are underway to launch new Toyota models in the coming new year 2022,” the company said.

The company, which currently sells products such as Innova Crysta, Glanza, Camry and Fortuner in the country, said it remains committed to delivering ever-better cars with the most advanced and sustainable technologies to the Indian customers.

“In addition, over the last two decades, we have been harnessing our manufacturing capabilities to bring in world-class products to Indian consumers. As a part of this endeavor, we will continue to leverage our leadership and vast expertise in cleaner technologies to refresh our product portfolio to meet the evolving customer choices and enable a greener mobility,” it added