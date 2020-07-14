Toyota Kirloskar Motor temporarily halts production

MUMBAI

14 July 2020 22:58 IST

Toyota temporarily halts production at Bidadi

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced temporary halting of production at its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka, starting July 14 (second shift) to July 22 (first shift) in accordance with the directives issued by the Government of Karnataka, the company said in a statement. The office staff at TKM’s corporate and regional offices continue to work from home to help mitigate risks. TKM said it had provided safety kits, containing essential items to 5,000 employees, their family members and their neighbourhoods, benefiting over 25,000 families.

Advertising

Advertising