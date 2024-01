January 05, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MUMBAI

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has raised the prices of select models and variants in the range of 0.5% to 2.5% with effect from January 1 on increasing input costs.

“This increase was necessitated to partially offset the rising input costs. However, the overall price adjustment have been carefully moderated, taking into account a minimum impact on our esteemed customers,” the company said in a statement.

