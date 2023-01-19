ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota Kirloskar Motor appoints Manasi Tata as vice chairperson

January 19, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Manasi Tata | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has appointed Manasi Tata as vice chairperson of the company with immediate effect. She will also take over as the vice chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP).

“The TKM board has passed a resolution that comes after the sudden demise of Vikram S. Kirloskar, the former vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Masakazu Yoshimura, MD & CEO, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “As a young business leader, Manasi Tata brings with her inclusive thinking and a people-centric outlook that are critical in our pursuit of excellence across all areas.”

“This, along with her sharp understanding of the Indian auto industry would further strengthen TKM’s commitment towards delivering mass happiness to all,” he added.

“I am confident that with my personal belief of putting people first we will continue to create the best value not only for customers but also for the entire system from suppliers to dealers,” Ms. Tata said.

