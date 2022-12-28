ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota Innova HyCross prices to start at ₹18.3 lakh

December 28, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

The brand-new offering from Toyota was unveiled in November along with the commencement of bookings. | Photo Credit: Antony Premkumar J 4270@Chennai

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said the all-new Innova HyCross has been priced starting at ₹18.3 lakh (ex-showroom).  The top most variant has been priced at ₹28.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand-new offering from Toyota was unveiled in November along with the commencement of bookings.

Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “The launch of the Innova HyCross is a significant milestone for us in India and we are truly humbled by the overwhelming response received from across the country.”

“We are certain that the pricing of the new Innova HyCross will strengthen the legacy of brand Innova while boosting Toyota’s quest for promoting sustainable mobility,” he added.

