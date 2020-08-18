Business

Toyota India unveils subscription programme for cars

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday announced a car leasing and subscription programme in India. The auto major also set up a new vertical, Toyota’s Mobility Service (TMS), to drive future mobility initiatives in India. To start with, TMSToyota’s Mobility Service will provide leasing and subscription serivces to customers in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai and expand them to 10 more cities in a year.

Under this new initiative, customers can choosepick cars of their choice for a tenure of three to five years on a fixed monthly fee/lease.

The monthly fee will be inclusive of vehicle maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance. For subscription, customers will have the flexibility to opt for short-term usage of 24 months to 48 months. Car leasing and subscription services offer the customer the flexibility to choose from a variety of Toyota cars, including Glanza, Yaris, Innova Crysta, Fortuner and the soon-to-be- introducedlaunched Urban Cruiser, as per a company statement.

“The automotive industry, globally, is experiencing a ‘once-in-a-century’ profound transformation and it is imperative that we, as automobile manufacturers, transform ourselves from a traditional car company to a mobility company,” said Naveen Soni, senior vice-president, sales and service, TKM

“Both, leasing and subscription are expected to grow significantly in the coming years,’’ he added.

