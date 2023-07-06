ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota increases prices of all its cars in India

July 06, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Representational photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it had realigned the prices of all its car models in India with effect from July 5, 2023. “The increase was necessitated to partially offset the rising input cost,” the Japanese automaker, whose India business is based in Bengaluru, said. As a customer-centric company, TKM said it remained committed to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the market. “All efforts have been made to ensure that the impact of the cost increase passing on to its customers is minimised,” TKM said in a communique.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US