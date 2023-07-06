Toyota increases prices of all its cars in India

July 06, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it had realigned the prices of all its car models in India with effect from July 5, 2023. “The increase was necessitated to partially offset the rising input cost,” the Japanese automaker, whose India business is based in Bengaluru, said. As a customer-centric company, TKM said it remained committed to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the market. “All efforts have been made to ensure that the impact of the cost increase passing on to its customers is minimised,” TKM said in a communique.