ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota halts bookings for Innova Hycross top end grades

April 07, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the temporary halt of the bookings for the top-end models of Innova Hycross – ZX & ZX (O) with effect from April 8 on account of supply challenges.

“The bookings of the other grades of Innova Hycross both the hybrid and gasoline will continue,” the company said in a statement. “We are doing our best to resume the Innova Hycross bookings for the said variants at the earliest”

Innova Hycross was introduced in November 2022 and it had got overwhelming response, the company added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US