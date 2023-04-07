HamberMenu
Toyota halts bookings for Innova Hycross top end grades

April 07, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the temporary halt of the bookings for the top-end models of Innova Hycross – ZX & ZX (O) with effect from April 8 on account of supply challenges.

“The bookings of the other grades of Innova Hycross both the hybrid and gasoline will continue,” the company said in a statement. “We are doing our best to resume the Innova Hycross bookings for the said variants at the earliest”

Innova Hycross was introduced in November 2022 and it had got overwhelming response, the company added. 

