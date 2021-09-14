Toymaker Funskool unveils 15 products ahead of festive season

CHENNAI

14 September 2021

MRF Group’s Funskool India Ltd. has introduced 15 new products ahead of the festive season.

Conceived and designed by in-house toy developers, the products include games, puzzles, role-play toys and DIY kits from its brands such as Giggles, Fundough, Handycrafts and Play n Learn, Funskool said in a statement.

Games and puzzles such as Chu Chu Parade Game, Chu Chu Train Puzzle, Spell & Learn and My First 100 numbers under educational toys are designed to ensure a solid learning foundation for pre-schoolers through practical applications.

Fundough Space Jam, Fundough Farm Set, Fundough Candy Rush and Diva Jr. Kit are the are the best role-play toy options available for kids among others, the company added.