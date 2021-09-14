Business

Toymaker Funskool unveils 15 products ahead of festive season

MRF Group’s Funskool India Ltd. has introduced 15 new products ahead of the festive season.

Conceived and designed by in-house toy developers, the products include games, puzzles, role-play toys and DIY kits from its brands such as Giggles, Fundough, Handycrafts and Play n Learn, Funskool said in a statement.

Games and puzzles such as Chu Chu Parade Game, Chu Chu Train Puzzle, Spell & Learn and My First 100 numbers under educational toys are designed to ensure a solid learning foundation for pre-schoolers through practical applications.

Fundough Space Jam, Fundough Farm Set, Fundough Candy Rush and Diva Jr. Kit are the are the best role-play toy options available for kids among others, the company added.


