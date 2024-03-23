Toy start-up Skillmatics eyes ₹500 crore revenue

March 23, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Mumbai

Skillmatics, a toy and game company that develops play and learning experiences for children of all ages, is aiming to clock a revenue of ₹500 crore this financial year with a growth rate of 70% from last year, its founder and CEO Dhvanil Sheth said in an interaction.

“Our goal is to provide meaningful play experiences for children through the design of educational products and games. Currently, we offer around 200 products and are on track to achieve a revenue of ₹500 crore this year,” he said.

The US accounts for 70% of the company’s business, while 15% revenue comes from India and the UK is the largest among the remaining 15%.

Mr. Seth said the company expanded its presence tomore than 20 countries, with three to four core nations driving its sales.

Adding new products every year has helped the company, while all of them are made in India, he said.

In 2021, the company created five new products. The next year, it added 20 new products and last year it created 50 more. “This year we are looking at 70 new products,” Mr. Seth said.

“Our key differentiator is the inclusion of educational content into our products. This sets us apart from Chinese manufacturers, as our English-speaking workforce enables us to provide teaching quality that they lack,” he added.

“Additionally, we surpass American competitors by leveraging our access to high-quality talent at a cost-effective rate,” Mr. Seth said.