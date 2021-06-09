Toy retailer Tablez to launch proprietary toy brand in India

Bengaluru

09 June 2021 22:44 IST

To set up 250 toy stores/family fun points in five years

Tablez, Abu Dhabi-based retail and F&B group which has a presence in India, will rebrand its existing toy stores and unveil a proprietary toy retail brand in the country in the coming weeks.

The company, which has been a stakeholder in the Indian toys sector for the last six years, said the introduction of a proprietary toy retail brand was a necessity considering the changing market dynamics.

“A proprietary brand will give us space and flexibility to adapt to the emerging market demand for functional and experiential spaces across India’s urban and emerging markets,” said Adeeb Ahamed, MD of Tablez India.

Tablez currently operates 55 brand stores, including 15 stores that exclusively sell international toy brands, in India and plans to expand the number of outlets to 250 over the next five years.

“Having invested over ₹300 crore in the Indian retail market, we at Tablez are especially bullish about the prospects of the country's toy sector and will be furthering our investments in the sector,” Mr. Ahamed added.

Tablez would explore omnichannel presence and has plans to convert its toy outlets to family entertainment centres, said the company