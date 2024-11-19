TotalEnergies tech to detect methane, offshore drilling expertise for Oil India 

State-owned Oil India has signed a cooperation agreement with TotalEnergies for conducting methane emissions detection and measurement campaigns at its sites in India using the French multinational’s Airborne Ultralight Spectrometer for Environmental Applications (AUSEA) gas analyser technology.

The two entities also inked a technical service agreement to facilitate collaboration with a specific focus on drilling of stratigraphic wells in Indian offshore waters. Oil India shares closed 2.73% higher on Tuesday at ₹485.45 each on the BSE.

The agreement on access to AUSEA comes in the backdrop of OIL joining the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC), a global industry initiative launched at COP28, co-chaired by TotalEnergies’ CEO. The charter’s ambition is to work towards net-zero operations by 2050, as well as near-zero upstream methane emissions and zero routine flaring by 2030. OGDC members have also committed to measuring and publicly reporting progress.

TotalEnergies makes this technology available to other operators among the signatories to detect, measure and eventually abate methane emissions on their own assets. Mounted on a drone the AUSEA gas analyser, developed by TotalEnergies and its research and development partners, consists of a dual sensor capable of detecting methane and carbon dioxide emissions and at the same time identifying their source, OIL said in a release.

On the technical service agreement with TotalEnergies, OIL said the stratigraphic well campaign initiative of the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is expected to open up new vistas for hydrocarbon exploration and development in deep and ultra-deep offshore acreages through acquisition of critical subsurface data, petroleum system modelling studies and eventually be a primer in defining upon and substantiating hydrocarbon potential in Indian offshore Basin.

