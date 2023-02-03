TotalEnergies says not re-evaluating investment in Adani companies

February 03, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - New Delhi

French energy giant TotalEnergies, which had in past years taken stakes in two Adani group listed firms, said on Friday it had not performed any re-evaluation of its holdings because of volatility in stock prices following allegations of fraud.

In a statement, the French firm said its investment in Adani group entities were undertaken in full compliance with the Indian laws and its own internal governance processes.

The company has a 37.4% stake in Adani Total Gas Ltd. and a 20% holding in Adani Green Energy Ltd.