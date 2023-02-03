ADVERTISEMENT

TotalEnergies says not re-evaluating investment in Adani companies

February 03, 2023

PTI

French energy giant TotalEnergies, which had in past years taken stakes in two Adani group listed firms, said on Friday it had not performed any re-evaluation of its holdings because of volatility in stock prices following allegations of fraud.

In a statement, the French firm said its investment in Adani group entities were undertaken in full compliance with the Indian laws and its own internal governance processes.

The company has a 37.4% stake in Adani Total Gas Ltd. and a 20% holding in Adani Green Energy Ltd.

