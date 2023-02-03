HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TotalEnergies says not re-evaluating investment in Adani companies

February 03, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

French energy giant TotalEnergies, which had in past years taken stakes in two Adani group listed firms, said on Friday it had not performed any re-evaluation of its holdings because of volatility in stock prices following allegations of fraud.

In a statement, the French firm said its investment in Adani group entities were undertaken in full compliance with the Indian laws and its own internal governance processes.

The company has a 37.4% stake in Adani Total Gas Ltd. and a 20% holding in Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.