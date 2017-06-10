Toshiba to pay $3.7 bln to keep building U.S. reactors

Toshiba Corp will contribute $3.68 billion to continue building two nuclear reactors in the U.S. state of Georgia, enabling the completion of a plant project begun by the Japanese conglomerate's now-bankrupt nuclear unit.
Toshiba said in a statement on Saturday that it had reached an agreement with Georgia Power, a subsidiary of energy provider Southern Co., to begin payments from October through January 2021 to compete the Vogtle plant.
The move comes after Georgia Power took over the plant's project management from Westinghouse Electric Corp, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March.
Toshiba said it had already set aside loss reserves for the payment and it would not have an impact on its earnings projections.
The struggling conglomerate is rushing to find a buyer for its prized chip unit, to cover billions of dollars in cost overruns at Westinghouse.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor