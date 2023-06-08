Torrent Power raises ₹600 cr. via non-convertible debentures

June 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - New Delhi

Torrent Power has raised ₹600 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

“The company has issued and allotted Series 11 – 60000 Secured, Rated, Listed, Taxable, Non-Cumulative, Redeemable and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of ₹600 crore at a coupon rate of 8.50% per annum... on private placement basis,” a BSE filing said.

The company issued 60,000 NCDs of ₹1 lakh per debenture aggregating to ₹600 crore. It is proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of National Stock Exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT

Torrent Power, with a turnover of ₹25,694 crore, is the integrated power utility of the diversified Torrent Group.

It is one of the largest companies in the country’s power sector with presence across the entire power value chain of generation, transmission, and distribution.

Torrent Power has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 4.1 GW, which consists largely of clean generation sources such as gas (2.7 GW) and renewables (1.07 GW).

It also has renewable capacity of 0.7 GW under development. Torrent’s growth focus in power generation remains on renewables.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.