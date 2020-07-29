BusinessMUMBAI 29 July 2020 21:38 IST
Toppr raises ₹350 crore in Series D funding
Updated: 29 July 2020 21:38 IST
Toppr, an AI-based learning app has raised ₹350 crore in Series D funding led by Foundation Holdings. Kaizen Private Equity among other previous investors also participated in this round of funding, the firm said.
With this, the firm has now raised a cumulative ₹700 crore which will be deployed to strengthen its AI learning platform.
Zishaan Hayath, Founder and CEO, Toppr said, “The additional funding is a tremendous vote of confidence for our mission. With this investment, we now have the capability and reach to truly revolutionize the K-12 education experience.”
Aakash Sachdev, MD, Foundation Holdings, said “Our investment in Toppr also reflects our commitment to empowering great teachers.”
Mr. Sachdev will join the firm’s board.
