Top level changes at Daimler arm

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has appointed two new executives — C. Muthu Maruthachalam and Karl-Alexander Seidel.

Mr. Maruthachalam and Mr. Seidel have a wealth of experience in the automotive industry. Their competence will help DICV grow its business both here and abroad, said Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, DICV..

Mr. Maruthachalam joined DICV during the project phase in 2009, where he specialised in project management for heavy duty trucks and helped bring the trucks to market launch in 2012. He replaced Ralf Mungenast as vice-president of supplier management and logistics trucks Asia India as of April 1, 2020, said the company in a statement.

Mr. Seidel worked as part of the team that established DICV in 2008 and 2009 before re-joining DICV in 2014, where he was initially responsible for power train supplier management. He replaced Thomas Fricke as head of Daimler Buses India on May 1, 2020.

