Top level changes at Ashok Leyland

CHENNAI

01 September 2021 22:07 IST

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL). on Wednesday announced top level changes in its business units with the appointment of Mahesh Babu as CEO of Switch Mobility and resignation of Light Commercial Vehicle COO Nitin Seth.

Mr. Babu will hold two leadership positions in Switch Mobility with immediate effect. He will be COO as well as CEO of Switch Mobility, India, it said in a statement.

Switch Mobility is the next-generation electric vehicle company of the Hinduja Group. Mr. Babu has over 25 years of experience in mobility and joins Switch from Mahindra Electric where he was the MD and CEO.

ALL, meanwhile, announced that its COO of LCV division Nitin Seth has decided to move in pursuit of an alternate career outside of ALL after putting in 11 years of service.

Mr. Nitin has been a core member of the leadership team. ALL has a strong bandwidth of leaders and we will continue to pursue our growth ambitions in all businesses as planned, said Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland.