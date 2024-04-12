ADVERTISEMENT

Top-ends and EVs driving demand in India: Mercedes CEO

April 12, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - Mumbai

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India said its electric vehicles (EV) portfolio in January-March quarter grew 130% y-o-y and EV penetration rose more than 6% in Q4 FY24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes said it would double its EV portfolio by introducing three variants in remaining quarters of CY24 taking the total to 6 EVs. The company will debut a combination of luxury and performance with its AMG S63 e-Performance vehicle in Q1 FY2025.

“Due to the continued trust of customers in our products, we achieved the highest-ever quarter and best-ever fiscal in India,” said CEO Santosh Iyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes sold 5412 units in the January-March 2024 quarter, up 15% from 4697 units sold in the year ago period.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The company said it witnessed strong demand for SUV portfolio driving 60% of total sales volume in the last quarter. In FY24 the company sold 18,123 units, 10% more than 16,497 units sold in FY23.

Mr. Iyer said demand is so high that the wait period now ranges from two months to more than a year. 

As part of its plans to expand its retail network in key metropolis, the company will have 25 MAR 20X facilities by year-end.

Mercedes also announced it would set up 10 new workshops in emerging cities namely Jammu, Kannur, Kottayam, Udaipur, Amritsar, Agra, Valsad, and Patna by end of 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US