Top Business News of the Day:

9: 00 A.M.

Oil fell for third day as Delta variant spread to pull down demand

Oil prices plunged for a third day on Wednesday as the Delta variant of the coronavirus raised concerns that top consumers of oil will cut demand, Reuters reported.

Brent crude oil futures fell 0.3% to $72.19 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 0.5% to $70.23 a barrel. Both fell on Tuesday to their lowest since July 21 before gaining some lost value.

9:00 A.M

Asian shares advance to one-week high but concern over Delta variant rises

Asian shares neared one-week high on Wednesday after strong corporate earnings from the U.S. companies, Reuters reported. However, the rising cases of coronavirus owing to Delta variant has raised concern among investors.

MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose to 0.1% to the highest since July 26. Japan's Nikkei along with Chinese shares were in red.