‘Too early to predict COVID-19 impact on global hiring’

Bengaluru

10 March 2020 22:30 IST

Firms struggle to find people with right skills: ManpowerGroup

It is too early to predict the potential impact of COVID-19 on global hiring, says ManpowerGroup India, part of a U.S.-based workforce solutions firm.

The reality today is that unemployment remained low in many markets, the company said and added that organisations globally were still struggling to find people with the right skills.

An employment outlook study it conducted across 5,153 Indian enterprises revealed steady hiring trends for the upcoming three months. As per the study, mining and construction, wholesale and retail trade, and services sectors would lead the job market and small companies with employee strength in the 10-49 range are expected to hire more than others.

Most of these recruitments will take place in the east and north regions of the country.

Strong hiring trends

Workforce gains are anticipated in seven industry sectors during the coming quarter. Mining and construction employers report the strongest hiring intentions with a net employment outlook of 16% (growth). Respectable payroll gains are also forecast in two sectors with outlook of 15% in the wholesale and retail trade sector and 13% in the services sector.

New jobs in public administration, education, finance, insurance and real estate, transportation and utilities sectors are expected to grow as well. ”There is a dearth of talent and companies are ready to pay premium wages for the right talent with the appropriate skills.

Employers are also upbeat about upskilling their existing talent strength,” Sandeep Gulati, group MD of ManpowerGroup India said.