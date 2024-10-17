Tomatoes stoke fresh fears of food inflation spike this month

Last Tuesday, Umakant, a vegetable seller in South Delhi’s Prakash Mohalla, who buys his stocks from the Okhla Mandi, witnessed many potential buyers turn away, as prices of many vegetables, had risen sharply, led by a spike in prices of tomatoes that he was selling at ₹120 per kg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Retail tomato prices had jumped 233% in July relative to June, but eased about 23% in August, bringing some relief. However, the excess rainfall in September has sparked a fresh challenge with Mandi arrivals more than halving from August.

On a year-on-year basis, vegetable inflation shot up to a 14-month high of 36% in September. For tomatoes, the situation appears worse since the initial days of October, pushing the key kitchen staple beyond the ₹100-a-kilo mark in many cities of the country, even as onion and potato prices continue to pinch.

On October 7, the Centre intervened in the market, launching tomato sales at ₹65 per kg in Delhi NCR. The Consumer Affairs Ministry termed the price rise “unwarranted” and pointed to the ‘possible role of market intermediaries’ amid ‘this high demand festive season’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.