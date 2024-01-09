ADVERTISEMENT

Tokyo's Nikkei hits 33 year-high

January 09, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TOKYO

AFP

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday on the back of gains in U.S. tech stocks, pushing the Nikkei index to a 33-year high.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.16%, or 385.76 points, to end at 33,763.18, while the broader Topix index added 0.82%, or 19.55 points, to 2,413.09.

"Buying dominated a wide range of stocks in Tokyo as a series of economic indicators, including the jobs report, raised expectations of a soft landing for the U.S. economy and high-tech shares gained" in New York, Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

The Nikkei climbed to its highest level since March 1990.

Overnight, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index surged 2.2%.

The dollar fetched 143.97 yen in Asian trade, against 144.19 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo trading, chip-linked shares were higher with Advantest surging 6.04% to 4,945 yen and Tokyo Electron jumping 3.27% to 24,910 yen.

Sony Group gained 1.29% to 13,340 yen while Nintendo soared 4.36% to 6,538 yen.

Japan's household spending dropped 2.9% year-on-year in November, the 13th consecutive monthly decline, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt a strong market reaction.

