GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tokyo's Nikkei hits 33 year-high

January 09, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TOKYO

AFP

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday on the back of gains in U.S. tech stocks, pushing the Nikkei index to a 33-year high.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.16%, or 385.76 points, to end at 33,763.18, while the broader Topix index added 0.82%, or 19.55 points, to 2,413.09.

"Buying dominated a wide range of stocks in Tokyo as a series of economic indicators, including the jobs report, raised expectations of a soft landing for the U.S. economy and high-tech shares gained" in New York, Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

The Nikkei climbed to its highest level since March 1990.

Overnight, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index surged 2.2%.

The dollar fetched 143.97 yen in Asian trade, against 144.19 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo trading, chip-linked shares were higher with Advantest surging 6.04% to 4,945 yen and Tokyo Electron jumping 3.27% to 24,910 yen.

Sony Group gained 1.29% to 13,340 yen while Nintendo soared 4.36% to 6,538 yen.

Japan's household spending dropped 2.9% year-on-year in November, the 13th consecutive monthly decline, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt a strong market reaction.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.