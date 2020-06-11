Today's top business news: Supreme Court slams DoT demand from PSUs; PSBs disburse ₹12,201 crore loan to MSMEs, and more

Business

The Hindu Net Desk 11 June 2020 09:23 IST
Updated: 11 June 2020 20:13 IST

Hear are the updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance.

Time for bold decisions and investments, reiterates Modi

The Prime Minister was addressing the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata over video conference

AGR dues: Supreme Court slams DoT demand from PSUs

A three-judge Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra also questioned the viability of the government's 20-year ‘formula’ for telcos to repay their AGR dues to the tune of ₹1.42 lakh crore.

MSP for crops higher than global, market price; need to find viable solution: Gadkari

While the government fixes the rate, called minimum support price or MSP, at which it buys crops such as wheat and paddy from farmers, it also provides a subsidy to help export sugar.

PSBs disburse ₹12,201 crore loan to MSMEs under emergency credit line scheme

The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the ₹20-lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package.

About 26,000 employees at risk of losing jobs, says Lufthansa

Lufthansa last week pledged a wide-ranging restructuring, from thousands of job cuts to asset sales, as it seeks to repay a 9 billion euro ($10.26 billion) state bailout and navigate deepening losses in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Passenger vehicle sales decline 87% in May as lockdown hampers offtake: FADA

Automobile dealers’ body FADA on Thursday said passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales in May declined 86.97% to 30,749 units as compared to same month last year, hit by coronavirus-led lockdown.

