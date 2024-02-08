ADVERTISEMENT

TNCPL secures ₹23-crore worth orders

February 08, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

TNCPL is determined to expand LAM Coke business to newer regions in the country, says chairman and MD Ayaan Ahuja. | Photo Credit: Company website

Tamilnadu Coke & Power Ltd. (TNCPL) has bagged ₹23 crore orders from Mukand Ltd., a Bajaj group company and SLR Metaliks Ltd., a Karnataka-based metals manufacturer, for supply of low ash metallurgical coke.

Mukand manufactures and supplies alloy and stainless steel to various industries while SLR Metaliks produces and supplies alloy steel to the automobile industry.

”As we embark on an exciting journey towards an IPO, we are determined to expand our LAM Coke business to newer regions in the country,” said TNCPL chairman and MD Ayaan Ahuja in a statement.

