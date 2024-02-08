TNCPL secures ₹23-crore worth orders

February 08, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Chennai

Tamilnadu Coke & Power Ltd. (TNCPL) has bagged ₹23 crore orders from Mukand Ltd., a Bajaj group company and SLR Metaliks Ltd., a Karnataka-based metals manufacturer, for supply of low ash metallurgical coke.

Mukand manufactures and supplies alloy and stainless steel to various industries while SLR Metaliks produces and supplies alloy steel to the automobile industry.

”As we embark on an exciting journey towards an IPO, we are determined to expand our LAM Coke business to newer regions in the country,” said TNCPL chairman and MD Ayaan Ahuja in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.