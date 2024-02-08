GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNCPL secures ₹23-crore worth orders

Mukand manufactures and supplies alloy and stainless steel to various industries while SLR Metaliks produces and supplies alloy steel to the automobile industry

February 08, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
TNCPL is determined to expand LAM Coke business to newer regions in the country, says chairman and MD Ayaan Ahuja.

TNCPL is determined to expand LAM Coke business to newer regions in the country, says chairman and MD Ayaan Ahuja. | Photo Credit: Company website

Tamilnadu Coke & Power Ltd. (TNCPL) has bagged ₹23 crore orders from Mukand Ltd., a Bajaj group company and SLR Metaliks Ltd., a Karnataka-based metals manufacturer, for supply of low ash metallurgical coke.

Mukand manufactures and supplies alloy and stainless steel to various industries while SLR Metaliks produces and supplies alloy steel to the automobile industry.

”As we embark on an exciting journey towards an IPO, we are determined to expand our LAM Coke business to newer regions in the country,” said TNCPL chairman and MD Ayaan Ahuja in a statement.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.