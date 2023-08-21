HamberMenu
TN govt. prepares to allot land for Schwing Stetter expansion

August 21, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of existing Schwing Stetter plant spread over 52 acres in Cheyyar of Tamil Nadu. It is planning to go in for expansion cum greenfield project on another 40 acres.

The Tamil Nadu government has started the preparatory process for alloting land for German concrete equipment manufacturer Schwing Stetter India’s (SSI) ₹400 crore expansion programme at Cheyyar.

Representatives of SSI met officials of the concerned State government agencies last week and briefed them about their expansion plan and sought 40 acres near the company’s existing Cheyyar facility at the earliest.

An official at the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) told The Hindu the state-owned agency was ready to allot 40 acres to SSI from the 70 acres of land they had at Cheyyar. The Project Officer was working on the matter and waiting for SSI to respond., the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The site inspection will be done in the next few days. We will pass on the information to Guidance Tamil Nadu and complete the task at the earliest. Then, SSI has to pay the requisite sum within 30 days,” the official added.

Stressing that no proposal in respect of SSI was currently pending with the agency, Guidance Tamil Nadu MD V. Vishnu said Guidance was waiting for the company to undertake a site inspection.

“First the site inspection should take place,” Mr. Vishnu explained. “Then after the identification of land, we will tell SIPCOT to begin the allotment process. Site inspection will happen at the earliest,” he added.

SSI CMD V.G. Sakthikumar said SIPCOT and Guidance were assisting the company it its efforts. “We recently met SIPCOT and Guidance Tamil Nadu officials in this regard. The officials have agreed to do the needful.”

The 100% subsidiary of Schwing GmbH plans to raise production capacity for some of the existing products and also aims to start manufacturing new products such as XCMG loaders and motor graders among others.

