TMB ties up with Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co.

December 15, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Private sector lender Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. (TMB) has entered into a strategic alliance with Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd., to market the latter’s general insurance products.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On our path of enriching our vision in expanding our network pan India, since getting listed in the stock exchanges, we are adding features to the choice of our customers on various products and services,” said bank MD & CEO, S. Krishnan in a statement.

“We feel that this tie-up arrangement for delivery of general insurance products is a momentous occasion for the bank,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US