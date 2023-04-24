TMB Q4 PAT grows 11.45% to ₹253.05 cr.

April 24, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. (TMB) reported fourth-quarter net profit grew 11.45% to ₹253.05 crore from the year-earlier period following improvement performance.

Net Interest Income (NII) during the quarter grew 7.99% from the year-earlier period.

During the quarter, total deposits increased by 6.30%. Advances rose 11.36%.

For the financial year ended March 31, the bank reported net profit of ₹1,029 crore, up 25.18% year-on-year . NII increased to ₹2,094 crore, up 15.37%. Deposits increased 6% to ₹47,766 crore. and advances rose to Rs 37,582 crore, up 11.36%.

The bank’s net worth increased to ₹6,928 crore, up 29.84% over the previous year. Gross NPA as a percentage of the total advances stood at ₹1.39% and Net NPA stood at 0.62%. The Provision Coverage Ratio increased to 90.90% as compared with 87.92%.

The board of directors have recommended dividend of 100% of which 50% has already been paid in March 2023 as interim dividend.

“The numbers are so far the best for the bank. This is giving me satisfaction at the end of the day. The NIM is 4.6% which is again an appreciable one. The asset quality has improved. When I look for the stakeholder’s point view, there has been improvement in all parameters they want,” said S. Krishnan, MD & CEO, TMB.