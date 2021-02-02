Business

TMB profit surges 96% on lower provisions

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.’s (TMB) reported standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December rose 96% to ₹181 crore on lower provisioning.

“This is the centenary year and we have been posting profit right from inception,” said K.V. Rama Moorthy, MD & CEO, said in a virtual meet

“The profit was hugely driven by three factors viz. treasury income, growth in operating profit and less provisioning,” he said.

Net interest income increased to ₹429 crore (₹339 crore) and total income to ₹1,083 crore (₹999 crore).

He exuded confidence that TMB would easily surpass the target of ₹72,500 crore in total business and net profit of ₹480 crore for FY21 in the next two months.

He also said the bank could go for an IPO in 9-12 months.

