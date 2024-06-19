ADVERTISEMENT

TMB finalises three candidates for MD & CEO post

Published - June 19, 2024 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. (TMB) has finalised the names of three candidates for the posts of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer.

On Tuesday, a board meeting was convened to finalise candidates for the posts of MD & CEO, based on the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Later, TMB submitted an application to RBI seeking its approval, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

On receipt of the RBI approval, TMB shall duly make the requisite disclosures pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The bank started scouting for replacement as the current incumbent S. Krishnan tendered his resignation in September 2023 citing personal reasons. He was relieved on June 7, 2024.

As an interim arrangement, TMB had formed a Committee of Executives to oversee the operations and administration of the bank in the absence of MD & CEO for a period of three months or until the new MD takes charge, whichever is earlier.

