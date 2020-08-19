TKM lends a hand in fighting CoViD-19

Bengaluru

19 August 2020 20:23 IST

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has distributed health and hygiene kits through an employee-led CSR programme Sanjeevini.

Under the Sanjeevini initiative, TKM distributed health and hygiene kits to 5,000 employees, each of whom took it upon themselves to distribute the kits to five families in their neighbourhoods in Bengaluru urban and rural areas benefiting totally 25,000 families and 100,000 people. The kits comprised sanitiser bottle, three-ply facemasks and hand-wash soap.

The intention behind involving the employees was to propagate important hygiene practices and the use of masks to as many people as possible in their neighbourhoods, said the company.

